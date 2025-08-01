'Son of Sardaar 2' box office prediction day 1: Will 'Saiyaara', 'Mahavatar Narsimha' dent Ajay Devgn-led film's fortunes?

Son of Sardaar 2, the comic caper featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles, is likely to see a less-than-impressive opening on its first day at the ticket counters. The latest Ajay Devgn film opened to overwhelmingly dismal reviews at the box office.

Moviegoers and critics found the film to be disappointing, with its lack of logic and stereotyping of the Sikhs being the biggest issues. Son of Sardaar 2 is likely to open at ₹5-6 crore on its first Friday, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The film is likely to be impacted by the impeccable box office run of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara and the mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha.

Saiyaara is on the path to cross the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of its third week, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh wrote on X: " #Saiyaara is cruising steadily towards the ₹ 300 cr milestone, firmly cementing its EPIC BLOCKBUSTER status… While the film performed exceptionally well in Weekend 2, weekday business witnessed a slight dip due to stiff competition from #MahavatarNarsimha."

Mahavatar Narsimha, on the other hand, has managed to rake in ₹32.82 crore as of its first Thursday.

" #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is yet another WINNER from #HombaleFilms… A film that arrived with no buzz, minimal awareness, and low expectations – yet witnessed solid growth right from Day 1. Despite two prominent releases today [#SOS2, #Dhadak2], #MahavatarNarsimha is expected to dominate and post strong numbers in Week 2," Adarsh said in another post.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is the official and standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film follows Jassi, who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife but gets embroiled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding.

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Kubbra Sait among others in significant roles. The film was released in theatres today alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama Dhadak 2.