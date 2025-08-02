Son of Sardaar 2 vs Saiyaara vs Dhadak 2: Who’s ruling India’s August box office scene?

In a brutal three-way box office showdown, "Saiyaara" has surged far ahead of rivals "Son of Sardaar 2" and "Dhadak 2", with early data from Sacnilk confirming its dominant lead.

"Saiyaara" debuted with a powerful ₹21.5 crore on Day 1 in India and hasn’t looked back. As of Day 14, the film has amassed ₹280.50 crore in net domestic earnings and ₹441.65 crore worldwide. Its double-digit daily earnings have turned it into a runaway box office juggernaut.

Meanwhile, the new releases have struggled to find footing.

"Son of Sardaar 2" opened to a net of ₹6.21–₹6.75 crore on its first day. Despite franchise recognition, the film showed little movement by Day 2, with total collections plateauing at ₹6.75 crore.

Occupancy remained slow and below expectations. With no global figures yet reported, it’s too early to measure international traction—but the domestic trend is underwhelming.

"Dhadak 2" posted even weaker numbers, earning just ₹2.94–₹3.35 crore on opening day. The Day 2 total reached ₹3.37 crore—well behind both competitors. Without a solid opening or signs of upward momentum, and with worldwide data still unavailable, the sequel is off to a cold start.

Trade sources note that both sequels were banking on familiar titles and brand recognition, but have yet to translate that into box office strength. The lack of weekend boosts and sluggish word-of-mouth further complicates their outlook.

"'Saiyaara' dominated the box office... bringing the total to an impressive ₹280.50 crore, while the fresh releases 'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'Dhadak 2' are struggling," one Sacnilk report noted.

Early indications suggest "Saiyaara" will continue to stretch its lead in the coming weeks, while the other two lag behind with little sign of recovery. Without a dramatic turnaround or unexpected surge in audience turnout, the gap may become insurmountable.

In short, "Saiyaara" has captured both audience attention and the August box office. For now, "Son of Sardaar 2" and "Dhadak 2" are footnotes in its blockbuster narrative.