Sooryavanshi box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-starrer opens to Rs 26 cr, expected to earn Rs 100 cr

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer got a bumper opening at the box office with the Rohit Shetty movie opening in theatres with an estimated collection of Rs 26 crore on Friday, November 5.

The film has brought a glimmer of hope for theatres with a decent opening at the box office. Film critics and cinema-goers also gave positive reviews to Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi opens with Rs 26 crore collection at Box Office

Akshay Kumar-starrer released on over 3,500 screens across India and 1,300 screens overseas. Sooryavanshi clashed with the Hollywood movie, Eternals, which didn't receive good reviews from critics worldwide.

However, the film has been getting rave reviews. It earned around Rs26 crore on Day one of its release across theatres.

"The early territory numbers (of Sooryavanshi) are coming in very similar to Golmaal Again but it's likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupancy," according to a Boxofficeindia.com report.

"The collections of Eternals are also solid and could finish near the Rs 8 crore nett, making it the best result for Hollywood post the pandemic. Together, both films will be looking at a Rs 33-35 crore nett total for the big Diwali holiday which is similar to what Housefull 4 did in 2019 on this very day," the report added.

Akshay Kumar celebrates positive reviews to Sooryavanshi

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar expressed happiness on the positive response to Sooryavanshi. The actor shared a whacky video of himself where he is seen dancing.

"Pardon the goofy gig am overjoyed! Thank you SO much for embracing cinemas back in your lives. The super response is not just for Team #Sooryavanshi, it is a mark of faith that'll bring joy and prosperity back in our film industry. We are nothing without you. Sheer gratitude (sic)," he wrote.

About Sooryavanshi

The Rohit Shetty film is his fourth offering in the director's cop universe that started with Ajay Devgn's Singham in 2011. Sooryavanshi also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances. Post Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh carried forward the legacy with Simmba and now Akshay has won over the audience with Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif.