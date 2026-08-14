'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 16: Can Tom Holland's film hit ₹550 crore on Independence Day weekend?

DON'T MISS: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 15: Tom Holland, Zendaya-led actioner nears ₹525 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India collection

The film had a strong second week despite the expected weekday slowdown. It collected ₹108.65 crore net during its second week, taking its overall India net collection to ₹443.40 crore before the live Day 16 update.

The second weekend remained particularly strong. After earning ₹15 crore on Day 9, the film jumped to ₹31 crore on Saturday and ₹ 34.70 crore on Sunday. It subsequently recorded ₹ 7.60 crore on Monday, ₹ 8.50 crore on Tuesday, ₹6.45 crore on Wednesday and ₹5.40 crore on Thursday.

As of its third Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded a live India net collection of ₹ 0.17 crore from 575 shows as of the latest update. The film registered an overall occupancy of 21.3% during the tracked shows. The English version contributed around ₹ 0.09 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹ 0.08 crore.

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English and Hindi versions lead India run

The English version remains the biggest contributor to the film's India net collection, with ₹241.84 crore so far. The Hindi version has contributed another ₹ 160.98 crore, underlining the strong popularity of the Marvel superhero across both English and Hindi-speaking audiences.

The Tamil version has collected ₹23.50 crore, while Telugu has contributed ₹16.45 crore. Malayalam and Kannada versions have added ₹0.48 crore and ₹0.32 crore, respectively.

Tom Holland starrer could witness a further boost during the Independence Day weekend, with holiday footfall expected to increase theatre occupancy. The Tom Holland starrer, already nearing the ₹ 550 crore India gross mark, could benefit from stronger weekend collections and potentially move closer to the major milestone.

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Marvel film continues record-breaking run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already established itself as one of the biggest Hollywood releases in the Indian market. The film crossed the ₹ 500 crore India gross milestone during its second week and surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, according to Sacnilk's tracking.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal in key roles and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie was released theatrically in India on July 30, 2026.