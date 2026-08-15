'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 17: Will 'Awarapan 2', 'Batwara 1947' slow down Marvel film’s historic run?

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Day 17 collection

The Marvel blockbuster opened strongly on July 30 and remained one of the biggest theatrical attractions in India through its first two weeks. It collected ₹334.75 crore net in Week 1, followed by another ₹108.65 crore in Week 2, taking its two-week total to ₹443.40 crore net.

However, the film's pace has slowed considerably in Week 3. It collected ₹5.40 crore on Day 15 and ₹3.90 crore on Day 16 before recording ₹0.52 crore in live estimates on Day 17 so far.

The film's overall language-wise performance continues to underline its strong reach in India. The English version has contributed ₹244.56 crore to the India net total, while the Hindi version has added ₹162.27 crore. Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions have made up the remaining collections.

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Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 change the box office equation

The biggest challenge for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is no longer audience awareness but screen availability. The arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 during the Independence Day weekend has increased competition for prime theatrical slots. Sacnilk had earlier noted that the two Hindi releases were expected to take away a significant number of screens from the Marvel film as it entered its third week.

The impact was already visible on Day 16, when Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped to ₹3.90 crore net. At the same time, Awarapan 2 opened strongly, with reports putting its Day 1 collection at around ₹27 crore, making it Emraan Hashmi's biggest opener.

ALSO READ: 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film tops ₹20 crore, Sunny Deol’s film lags behind

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Can Spider-Man still cross ₹575 crore gross?

Despite the slowdown, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already achieved a historic run in India. The film crossed the ₹500 crore gross mark and became the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sacnilk had estimated that the film could finish its Indian theatrical run at around ₹575 crore gross or more, but its performance after the Independence Day weekend will be crucial. With fewer screens and stronger Bollywood competition, sustaining the earlier pace will be difficult.