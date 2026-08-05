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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 6: Tom Holland's film tops $1 billion worldwide, cruises past ₹350 crore in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 6: Tom Holland's film tops $1 billion worldwide, cruises past ₹350 crore in India

From packed weekday shows to houseful boards even on a Tuesday, the Spider-Mania shows no signs of slowing. So just how fast is this superhero juggernaut actually moving? Here's the full day-wise breakdown.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:08 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 6: Tom Holland's film tops $1 billion worldwide, cruises past ₹350 crore in IndiaIt is the fourth Hollywood film in 2026 to enter the billion-dollar club after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5. 

Tom Holland's latest actioner just swung past a massive milestone. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has raced to a global haul in record time, cementing its place among 2026's biggest blockbusters. In India, the film has stormed past a landmark number, smashing Hollywood records that once seemed untouchable. From packed weekday shows to houseful boards even on a Tuesday, the Spider-Mania shows no signs of slowing. So just how fast is this superhero juggernaut actually moving? Here's the full day-wise breakdown.

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MUST READ | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 5: Despite weekday slump, Tom Holland's film eyes ₹350 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, the latest Spider-Man film has already crossed the billion-dollar mark within just 6 days of its release. According to Sony Pictures, the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer has grossed $1.05 billion in its first 6 days.

With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the second fastest film to achieve the milestone. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is only behind Avengers: Endgame, which minted $1.2 billion in its opening weekend in April 2019.

It is the fourth Hollywood film in 2026 to enter the billion-dollar club after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5.

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DO CHECKOUT | Mary Rivera, the actor behind one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's most memorable scenes, dies at 82

“All the geniuses who said that theatrical movies were dead, they’re not necessarily right,” Sony Pictures chief Rothman, a longtime advocate for the theatrical experience, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Actually, the theatrical marketplace is booming right now, and I’m excited about it. So I’m very optimistic.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

Back home, the film has topped the ₹350 crore mark in terms of gross domestic box office collections despite a drop of 9.7% in its daily business, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, and ₹21.60 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stood at ₹303.25 crore, translating into a total gross domestic collection of ₹362.61 crore.

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Of this, the film made ₹165.85 crore from its English shows, ₹108 crore from its Hindi shows, ₹15.70 crore from its Tamil shows, ₹13.05 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹0.38 crore from its Malayalam shows, and ₹0.27 crore from its Kannada shows.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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