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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 9: Tom Holland's film eyes ₹450 crore in India, tops $1.4 billion globally

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 9: Tom Holland's film eyes ₹450 crore in India, tops $1.4 billion globally

The film has already rewritten India's box office history, dethroning "Avengers: Endgame" for the biggest Hollywood opening ever, with no signs of slowing down in its second week.

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  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 9:21 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 9: Tom Holland's film eyes ₹450 crore in India, tops $1.4 billion globallyA strong second Friday has set up an even bigger weekend, as trade trackers watch to see if it breaches new records

₹450 crore in India. $1.4 billion worldwide. 9 days. Those are the numbers defining Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day right now, and they keep climbing. The film has already rewritten India's box office history, dethroning "Avengers: Endgame" for the biggest Hollywood opening ever, with no signs of slowing down in its second week. A strong second Friday has set up an even bigger weekend, as trade trackers watch to see if it breaches new records. Globally, its march past $1.4 billion cements it as one of 2026's standout blockbusters. Here's the full day-wise breakdown — and what's expected next.

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MUST READ | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection week 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹400 crore in India, nears $1.2 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to stay the course at the Indian box office, according to the film trade portal Sacnilk. The film made a total of ₹334.75 crore in net collections in its first week and went on to make ₹15 crore on day 9, taking the total India net box office collection to ₹349.75 crore.

Out of this, the film's English version made ₹191.50 crore, whereas its Hindi version minted ₹124.65 crore. The film's Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions raked in ₹18.40 crore, ₹14.44 crore, ₹0.44 crore, and ₹0.32 crore, respectively. This translates into a domestic gross box office collection of ₹418.23 crore as of its second Friday.

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With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed the lifetime business of Avengers: Endgame at the Indian box office. Avengers: Endgame made a total of around ₹370 crore in terms of its net collection and roughly ₹445 crore in terms of gross collection at the Indian box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

The film has so far grossed over $1.45 billion worldwide since its theatrical release, according to Variety. Out of this, the film made over $481 million in the US and Canada markets and went on to make $706 million to over $960 million in other international markets. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved the second-fastest march to the billion-dollar mark globally in 6 days and delivered the second-highest worldwide debut in history at around $927 million.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 8, 2026 9:21 AM IST
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