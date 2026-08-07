'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection week 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹400 crore in India, nears $1.2 billion worldwide

DON'T MISS | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 7: Tom Holland's film nears ₹400 crore in India, tops $1.1 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The Tom Holland and Zendaya-led actioner made ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, ₹21.75 crore on its day 6, ₹17 crore on its day 7, and ₹14.20 crore on its day 8 at the Indian box office. With this, the film's net India box office earnings stood at ₹334.70 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Of this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's English shows made ₹182.60 crore, whereas its Hindi shows made ₹119.60 crore. The film's Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam shows raked in ₹17.60 crore, ₹14.15 crore, ₹0.32 crore, and ₹0.43 crore, respectively. With this, the film's total India gross box office collection stood at ₹400.21 crore as of Thursday.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

The film has neared the $1.2 billion mark worldwide, as it has grossed $1.188 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film made $74.5 million from its preview shows and $360 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to make $46-47 million on Monday, $42 million on Tuesday, and $32.7 million on Wednesday.

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Of this, the film made over $508.8 million from the US and Canada markets and minted over $706.3 million from other international markets. The film achieved this feat without IMAX release in North America, locked by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Its international launch, however, was heavily boosted by full IMAX release in massive Asian markets like China, Japan and South Korea.