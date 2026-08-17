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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Day 19: Marvel's blockbuster nears ₹560 crore India gross

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Day 19: Marvel's blockbuster nears ₹560 crore India gross

The film opened strongly in India, collecting ₹60.60 crore on Day 1. It went on to register its biggest single-day collection on its first Sunday, earning ₹77.75 crore net

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 10:39 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Box Office Day 19: Marvel's blockbuster nears ₹560 crore India grossSpider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its theatrical run in India even as it enters its third week. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has maintained a strong overall box-office performance, with its India gross now standing at around ₹557.44 crore.

According to Sacnilk's latest data, the film has collected ₹466.23 crore net in India so far. On Day 19, Monday, the film had earned approximately ₹0.03 crore net at the time of reporting, with the figures still being updated.

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READ THIS: Mary Rivera, the actor behind one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's most memorable scenes, dies at 82

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Day 19 collection

The film opened strongly in India, collecting ₹60.60 crore on Day 1. It went on to register its biggest single-day collection on its first Sunday, earning ₹77.75 crore net. After a blockbuster opening week of ₹334.75 crore, the film added another ₹108.65 crore in its second week. Its third weekend also provided a boost, with collections of ₹3.90 crore on Friday, ₹10.15 crore on Saturday and ₹8.75 crore on Sunday.

With Day 19 now underway, the film is running across 508 shows. Its reported occupancy for the day stood at 21.6%, although the final Monday collection is yet to be reported.

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English version continues to lead

The English version remains the biggest contributor to the film's India business. So far, it has generated around ₹255.02 crore net, while the Hindi version has contributed approximately ₹169.43 crore.

ALSO READ: ECI goes 'Spider-Man' route, urges citizens to register to vote. Here's how to do it online

Tamil has added around ₹24.39 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹16.59 crore, while Malayalam and Kannada have contributed smaller amounts.

What Next For Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

With its India gross already above ₹557 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now eyeing an even bigger lifetime total. Sacnilk had earlier projected that the film could finish above the ₹575-crore gross mark despite the arrival of new competition. The film's global performance has been even more impressive.

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Sacnilk reported that the Marvel-Sony blockbuster crossed the $2 billion worldwide mark, becoming the first Spider-Man film to reach the milestone.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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