'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sixth-highest grossing movie with $1.69 bn globally

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Sony's comic book adventure, became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office.



It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot. The only films ahead of it in terms of worldwide box office takes are "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and "Avengers: Infinity War."



The Spider-Man movie returned to the No. 1 slot in North America, adding $14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with $27.7 million overseas.



Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the movie released in December has generated $721 million at the US domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.



Spider-Man's latest adventure has done exceptionally well in the UK which is also Holland's birthplace collecting $116 million to date. Mexico contributed $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million to the movie collection. In addition, the movie managed to draw big numbers without being released in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.



The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatregoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.



The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy Hogan". It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.