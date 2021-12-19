Spiderman No Way Home box office Day 3: Tom Holland's film crosses Rs 100 mark in India

Tom Holland-starrer Spiderman: No Way Home continues to set the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office. In just three days, the film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Analysts also expect the movie to record huge figures on Sunday.

In India, the much-awaited superhero action film was released on December 16 across 3,264 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Spiderman: No Way Home Day 3 Box Office Collection

Spiderman: No Way Home managed to collect Rs 26.10 crore on Saturday after registering a significant dip on Friday. Box Office analyst Taran Adarsh expects the film to have another huge day on Sunday. The film's total box office collection in India has reached Rs 100.84 crore so far.

"#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ? 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era is FireFireFire… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ? 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ? 100.84 cr. #India biz," Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

Spiderman: No Way Home had registered a significant drop in ticket sales on the second day (Friday) of its release, as it faced stiff competition from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa which was released in cinemas across the country on December 17. The film had collected Rs 20.37 crore on Friday.

Spiderman: No Way Home had a bombastic opening day as it collected Rs 32.76 crore on December 16.

The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy Hogan".

It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.

