Stree Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film inches towards Rs 100 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree has taken the box office by storm. The movie earned Rs 9.88 crore on Sunday, taking its overall collection to Rs 82.29 crore. Because of its unique story line and positive word-of-mouth, Stree has entered the league of top-grossing films of 2018 in spite of being made on a low budget.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report the numbers. He tweeted," #Stree biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 60.39 cr Weekend 2: Rs 21.90 cr Total: Rs 82.29 cr India biz. SUPER HIT... Heading towards BLOCKBUSTER status."

The movie released on August 31 has turned out to a huge hit. The Amar Kaushik-directorial, Stree, is now on its way to enter Rs 100 crore club.

Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "There's no stopping this one... #Stree continues its DREAM RUN... Overpowers all new *Hindi* releases by a huge margin... En route to Rs 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr. Total: Rs 82.29 cr. India biz."

It has far surpassed the earnings of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and is giving tough competition to Hollywood horror film 'The Nun' of the successful 'The Conjuring' franchise.

Stree is inspired by the folk legend of Nale Ba, in which a female spirit roams around haunting unsuspecting men. Along with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.