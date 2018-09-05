Stree Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's movie proves yet again that good content rules

Good content leading to positive word-of-mouth can transform the fate of a movie overnight. Something similar has happened with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's latest horror-comedy, Stree. Stree has been performing consistently well since its release last Friday and made Rs 6.37 crore on Tuesday. Stree's performance over the weekend was very strong as well. After making Rs 6.83 crore on its opening day followed by Rs 10.87 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.57 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.70 crore on Monday and its Tuesday collections, Stree's collection as of now stands at Rs 48.34 crore.

The movie has completely decimated its competition Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se featuring the Deols and with cameos from the likes of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

As mentioned in a report in ANI, Shraddha Kapoor said she is overwhelmed by the response to Stree. "I have been reading all the messages about Stree from my close friends, family, and my lovely fans. The response is overwhelming, to say the least. I am extremely grateful to my director, producers, and writers for making me a part of this amazing film," Kapoor said.

The movie has been praised by audiences and critics alike for treating a tricky genre like horror-comedy right. While there have been box office hits such as Golmaal Again in the genre, the last memorable horror-comedy to have garnered praises from every sphere was Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

As evinced from earlier films, projects with no established A-lister could go either way once it hits the silver screen. But increasingly more and more small-budget movies with good content have been winning at the box office.

Two of the most recent examples are Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi and Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. To put it in perspective, Raazi made Rs 56.59 crore in its first week, while SKTKS made Rs 45.94. Stree has already overtaken the latter and is vying to dethrone Raazi.

Similar instances have been movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Raman Raghav 2.0 and the likes.

Stree is inspired by the folk legend of Nale Ba, in which a female spirit roams around haunting unsuspecting men. Stree also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

