Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 1: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's movie expected to earn Rs 9 crore

Sharat Katariya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame has come up with his latest offering - Sui Dhaaga. For anyone who has skipped the trailer, the movie revolves around a couple who set out to start their own tailoring business. Upon its release today, Sui Dhaaga has garnered more or less the same reaction - it is simple and it is earnest. Anuskha Sharma and Varun Dhawan have also been appreciated for their convincing performance as Mamta and Mauji. Considering that, Sui Dhaaga is expected to earn Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore on its opening day, as mentioned in India Today.

Even with positive reviews, the real test, however starts when the audiences flock to the screens. On that front, Sui Dhaaga has multiple things working in its favour.

To start with, Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan. It is quite needless to reiterate how big a fan-following the two actors have. Moreover, a glance at the actors' choice of movie does the heavy lifting for Sui Dhaaga.

Sui Dhaaga revolves around the lives of Mamta and Mauji who take great pains to start their own tailoring business. The gullible couple learn the hard way that not everyone is as honest and kind-hearted like them. The movie proceeds to show how they struggle to achieve their dream.

Sharat Katariya who helms the film is known for his previous movie - the delightful Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. He has also written movies like the Bheja Fry films and Titli. So, audience would be expecting a fresh movie like Dum Laga Ke Haisha from Katariya again.

Like most of its movies, there is a lot of expectation from Yash Raj Films' latest movie. They have put in a lot of effort on the promotions, including the trailer and the SuiDhaaga challenge on social media. The movie, needless to say, has garnered a lot of interest.

However, Sui Dhaaga is releasing along with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha that is sure to take a bite out of Katariya's audience pool.

