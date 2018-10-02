Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's movie earns Rs 43.60 crore

Sharat Katariya's last movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha was astonishingly well-received by audiences across the country. So, it is not surprising that his latest offering Sui Dhaaga has equally pleased the audiences. Sui Dhaaga has also done well in the box office and is inching towards Rs 50 crore. Sui Dhaaga's opening day collection was Rs 8.30 crore, which increased to Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday. On Monday, Sui Dhaaga made Rs 7 crore, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 43.60 crore.

Sui Dhaaga is also expected to add a significant amount to its earnings today as it is a national holiday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: Bit early to guesstimate the biz of Sui Dhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured.

Its real test, however, begins from Wednesday. But in all likelihood, Sui Dhaaga is going to continue its encouraging run over the next weekend.

Sui Dhaaga has already overtaken Vishal Bharadwaj's latest movie Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Bharadwaj's movie has earned Rs 4.99 crore so far.

One of the biggest factors working for Sui Dhaaga has been its marketing campaign. The audience was made aware of an upcoming movie on local entrepreneurship and self-reliance almost a year ago on October 2. From there on, unveiling of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's avatars of Mamta and Mauji and releasing stills of the movie to eventually the SuiDhaaga challenge on social media, where the biggest names of the film industry participated, drove the curiosity and conversation around the film.

Sui Dhaaga revolves around the lives of Mauji and Mamta who set out to start their own tailoring business. However, the gullible couple face multiple challenges including people who are out to hoodwink them.

Along with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das, Yamini Das and Abha Parmar.

