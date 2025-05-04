Suriya’s Retro slows after ₹19 crore on Day 1, Ajith’s ₹242 crore reign unshaken

Suriya’s Retro may have kickstarted with firepower, but the question lingers — is it his long-awaited box office resurrection, or just another mid-tier entry in an already volatile year for Tamil cinema?

Released to high anticipation, Retro opened with a net of ₹19.25 crore in India and ₹14 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it the third-biggest opener in the state this year after Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi. With a worldwide weekend gross of ₹44 crore, the film now sits at No. 6 among Tamil releases in 2025 — trailing juggernauts like Good Bad Ugly (₹242 crore), Dragon (₹152 crore), and Vidaamuyarchi (₹138 crore).

But the initial boom didn’t last long. After a strong Day 1, Retro slumped by over 60%, collecting just ₹7.5 crore on Day 2. The weekend wrapped with an India net of ₹34.84 crore, indicating lukewarm traction beyond the first-day crowd.

Still, for Suriya, Retro marks a relatively strong return. His previous outing, Kanguva, boasted a higher opening (₹22–24 crore net India), but plummeted due to poor word-of-mouth. In contrast, Retro has drawn a more favorable critical and audience response, especially praising Suriya’s screen presence and the film’s stylistic direction.

That said, in sheer numbers, Retro is far from Suriya’s best. His top grosser Etharkkum Thunindhavan made ₹175 crore worldwide, with Singam 2 and Singam 3 also surpassing ₹100 crore comfortably. Even Kanguva, despite its short legs, closed at ₹106.25 crore. Retro’s weekend haul of ₹44 crore suggests it might not even breach the ₹100 crore mark unless weekday trends surprise.

When stacked against Good Bad Ugly, Ajith’s dominant blockbuster of the year, the contrast is sharp. Ajith’s film roared past ₹150 crore net in India and touched nearly ₹246 crore worldwide, making Retro look more like a short sprint than a full run.