Tere Naam re-release: Salman Khan’s romantic drama opens at Rs 25 Lakh on Day 1 after 22 years

Salman Khan’s 2003 romantic drama Tere Naam returned to cinemas on Friday, February 27, 2026, registering an opening day collection of approximately Rs 25 lakh, according to trade estimates reported by Pinkvilla. Given its limited release and minimal promotional push — including no active social media amplification from Salman Khan — the Day 1 performance is being viewed as modest but stable.

The 2003 moderate hit, co-starring Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Sachin Khedekar, Shiv Mohan, Savita Prabhune and Ravi Kishan, has re-entered theatres amid a growing trend of nostalgia-driven re-releases that have recently delivered surprising box office gains.

Second chance

When Tere Naam first released in 2003, it had an average theatrical run. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹10 crore, the film earned Rs 15.14 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of ₹24.55 crore. While the film achieved cult status over the years — particularly for Salman Khan’s portrayal of Radhe — its theatrical verdict remained underwhelming relative to its popularity.

Now, trade analysts suggest the re-release could significantly alter that perception.

According to Koimoi estimates, the film requires just ₹5.5 crore in additional box office collections to upgrade its historical verdict to a “hit.” With the renewed appetite for legacy films — demonstrated by re-release successes such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad — the target appears achievable if momentum sustains through the opening weekend.

If Salman Khan’s core fan base turns out in strong numbers, the film could potentially rewrite its commercial legacy 22 years after its original run.

Who directed Tere Naam

Tere Naam was directed by the late Satish Kaushik — actor, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter — and remains one of the most emotionally charged romantic dramas of the early 2000s. Released on August 15, 2003, the film redefined the tragic “aashiq” archetype through Salman Khan’s intense portrayal of Radhe Mohan, popularly known as Radhe Bhaiya.

The story follows a hot-headed college dropout who falls obsessively in love with a simple, soft-spoken girl played by Bhumika Chawla, who made her Hindi film debut with the project after success in Telugu cinema. What begins as infatuation spirals into heartbreak and psychological collapse, culminating in a deeply tragic ending that left a lasting cultural imprint.

Interestingly, Salman Khan was not the first choice for the role. The part was reportedly offered to Sanjay Kapoor and Ajay Devgn before eventually going to Salman, whose performance became one of the defining roles of his career.

Tere Naam was the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Sethu, written and directed by Bala and inspired by a real-life incident involving his friend. The original became a sleeper hit, earned critical acclaim, and won the National Award for Best Tamil Feature Film, launching actor Vikram’s career.

When Tere Naam was being adapted into Hindi, Anurag Kashyap was briefly involved in its early development. Though uncredited, he has said he worked on the screenplay and reportedly suggested Salman Khan retain a rugged look to suit the small-town U.P. character — a suggestion that allegedly led to his exit.

Released in 2003, the film was not a major commercial success and received mixed reviews. However, Satish Kaushik’s tragic love story gradually gained cult status, with Salman’s portrayal of Radhe becoming iconic and even popularising the era’s middle-parted hairstyle.

Now set for re-release on February 28, 2026, the film is being closely tracked by trade circles to see if nostalgia can translate into a strong box office revival.

2003 Box Office Rankings

The re-release earnings may also reshape the ranking of the top-grossing films of 2003. Currently, Tere Naam stands at approximately ₹14.5 crore in India net collections from its original run, placing it below several mid-tier earners of that year.

The top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2003 (India net) are led by Koi… Mil Gaya with ₹47.19 crore, followed by Kal Ho Naa Ho at ₹42.65 crore (₹38.5 crore from its original run and ₹4.15 crore from its 2025 re-release). Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. collected ₹23.13 crore, while Baghban earned ₹20.65 crore and Chalte Chalte ₹19.4 crore, as quoted by Koimoi. Among the mid-tier performers, Tere Naam stands at ₹14.5 crore, closely aligned with Bhoot at ₹14.48 crore. Hungama collected ₹12.6 crore, and Jism rounded out the list with ₹8.14 crore.

With incremental earnings from the re-release, Tere Naam could climb higher within the mid-table rankings, potentially overtaking films clustered in the Rs 14–20 crore range.