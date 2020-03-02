Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu film picks up on Sunday after slow start

Thappad box office today: Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama Thappad is running slow at the box office as the film minted Rs 8.12 crore in two days. On its release day, the film raked in Rs 3.07 crore whereas on Saturday, the film made Rs 5.05 crore. The film is expected to have make Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday, taking the total box office collection of Thappad to Rs 15.07 crore.

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: 8.12 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

The Anubhav Sinha directorial has seen healthy footfalls in regions such as Delhi-NCR, East Punjab, Gurugram and Faridabad. Film critics strongly believe that the film needs to maintain pace at the box office on the weekends.

Thappad has done better than Taapsee Pannu's previous films Saand ki Aankh and Game Over at the box office in its first three days as Saand ki Aankh raked in just Rs 2.47 crore whereas Game Over made a total of just Rs 2 crore at the ticket window till its opening weekend. The Anubhav Sinha film on violence in marriages is far from achieving the record of the Taapsee Pannu Amitabh Bacchan-starrer Badla as the film raked in Rs 23.2 crore till its opening weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the Taapsee Pannu film a 3 star rating and said that it was a "powerful" film. He also lauded Taapsee Pannu and debutant Pavail Gulati for their "spectacular" and "terrific performances".

