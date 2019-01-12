The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 1: Anupam Kher's film earns Rs 4.50 crore

Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, has been able to gross a decent amount on its opening day. Anupam Kher's film has managed to earn Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day. Apart from getting poor reviews by critics, the Accidental Prime Minister is also facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike at the box office.

The Accidental Prime Minister, released across 1,300 screens in the country, has managed to gross nearly half of what Uri: The Surgical Strikes has collected. Vicky Kaushal's Uri has raked in Rs 8.20 at the box office. Both The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri ware released on the same day, December 11, 2019.

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards... Records decent numbers on Day 1... Fri 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name, which narrates the journey of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure at the Prime Minister's Office. The movie claims that Sonia Gandhi, then president of Congress, interfered in Singh's duties as the prime minister and managed everything that happened inside the Prime Minister's Office with absolute control.

Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, has said that this is the best performance he has given in his entire career. He also dismissed the accusations of the film favouring the ruling party. "We have made this film with a lot of sincerity and we don't have any political agenda behind the release of the film," Kher told IANS.

Besides Anupam Kher, the political drama features Akshaye Khanna, as Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, and Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi.

