The Accidental Prime Minister Box Office Collection Day 4: Anupam Kher's film slows down amid negative reviews

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's The Accidental Prime Minister is performing decently at the box office. Debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's film earned over Rs 11.90 crore on its opening weekend.

According to BollywoodHungama.com, Anupam Kher's movie has earned $2,342 in Australia from 8 screens, and $661 in New Zealand from 6 screens.

Anupam Kher's film is also facing heavy competition from Vicky Kaushal's Uri The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. While Vicky Kaushal's movie made over Rs 8 crore on its first day and Rs 12 crore on the second day, Anupam Kher's film managed to collect Rs 4.50 crore on its first day and nearly Rs 6 crore on the second day. Both movies were released on 11th January and revolve around real events in the country.

The Accidental Prime Minister's screenplay is based on Sanjaya Baru's book, published in 2014, of the same name. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Sanjaya Baru, who was also the media adviser of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's movie has received backlash for allegedly showing Congress in a bad light. The Accidental Prime Minister claims that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was interfering in the prime minister's duties. Anupam Kher has dismissed all allegations of supporting any political party and said, "We have made this film with a lot of sincerity and we don't have any political agenda behind the release of the film," during an interview with IANS.

Besides Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, the political drama film also stars Arjun Mathur, Suzanne Bernert, and Aahana Kumra in important roles. The film was produced under the banner of Rudra Production and Pen India Limited.

