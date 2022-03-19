The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 8: Vivek Agnihotri's film racing towards Rs 150 cr

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files continues to take the domestic box office by storm. Domestically, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Holi. The Kashmir Files is now expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in its second weekend.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office.

The Kashmir Files: Day 8 Gross

The Kashmir Files has created history at the domestic box office. The film has registered the highest gross for any film on Day 8 of its release, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. He added that The Kashmir File's Day 8 gross is on par with Bhaahubali 2: The Conclusion and surpassed Dangal's Day 8 gross. Both these films are considered all-time blockbusters.

The Kashmir Files minted Rs 19.15 crore at the domestic box office on Holi. The film's overall domestic gross now stands at Rs 116.45 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [? 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [? 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [? 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ? 116.45 cr. #India biz.

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

In another tweet, Adarsh stated that The Kashmir Files will cross the Rs 150 core mark this weekend. He added that the film's Saturday and Sunday advance bookings are "PHENOMENAL". Adarsh explained that the film is now being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr]

⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2

⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL

⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

