The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 9: Vivek Agnihotri's inches closer to Rs 150 cr-mark

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files continues to create history at the box office. The film's Day 9 gross was higher than all previous days. The film minted Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office. The Kashmir Files, which had crossed the Rs 100 core mark on Holi, is expected to cross the Rs 150 core mark today.



The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office. The film was only released in a limited number of theatres but has now expanded to over 4,000 thousand screens.

The Kashmir Files Day 9 Collection

Box Office Analyst Taran Adarsh has described The Kashmir Files' box office run as a "ONE-HORSE RACE". He added that the collection for Day 9 was higher than all the previous eight days. Adarsh explained the film is trending like Baahubali 2 the Conclusion in its second weekend.

Adarsh further added that there is a "strong possibility" that the film's daily gross would hit Rs 28-30 crore on Day 10 i.e. today. So far, the film has minted Rs 141.25 crore at the domestic box office.

"#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ? 28 cr - ? 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ? 141.25 cr. #India biz," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

