'The Kashmir Files' box office Day 3: Anupam Kher-starrer registers 325% growth

Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files has set the box office on fire as it saw a 325.35 per cent growth in collections on Sunday. The film has raked in a total of Rs 27.15 crore at the box office so far.
The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, has raked in Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day -- Friday, as per film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh.
Adarsh also noted that the film has seen terrific opening weekend business across metros, mass belt, multiplexes and single screens.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in a tweet that the screen count of The Kashmir Files went up from initial 600 to 2,000 on Sunday given the audience response to the film. Kadel also noted that film is creating "rampage at the box office".
The film, which released on March 11 finally after many legal hassles, has managed to make a dent in the domestic box office despite being released on limited screens. The Kashmir Files covers the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, resulting in their exodus from the Kashmir Valley.
The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prakash Belawadi and Atul Srivastava in significant roles.
The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has been bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri himself under the banners of ZeeStudios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.
Also read: The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's film mints Rs 8.50 crore
Also read: Karnataka becomes 4th state to make Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax free
Also read: The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher starrer film mints Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today