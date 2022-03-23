‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri film to cross Rs 200 cr tomorrow 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files has raked in Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, making its total box office collection Rs 190.10 crore as on Tuesday. The film raked in Rs 12.40 crore on Monday, Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 19.15 crore on Friday. The Anupam Kher-starrer may cross Rs 200 crore at the box office by tomorrow, according to film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays… Trending strongly on weekdays… Will cross Rs 200 crore tomorrow [Thursday Day 14]… [Week 2] Friday 19.15 crore; Saturday 24.80 crore; Sunday 26.20 crore; Monday 12.40 crore; Tuesday 10.25 crore. Total: Rs 190.10 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, the enthusiasm for The Kashmir Files has affected the box office collections of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchhan Paandey.

According to film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Farhad Samji-directed action comedy Bachchhan Paandey’s collections were impacted by The Kashmir Files juggernaut at the box office. Kadel stated that Bachchhan Paandey is a much better film compared to Samji’s last film Housefull 4 and that “it is sheer bad luck that the film got clashed with TKF mania.. Farhad’s transition from comedy to masala genre was good.”

About ‘The Kashmir Files’

The Kashmir Files talks about the brutal human sufferings faced by the Kashmiri Pandits, which eventually led to their exodus in 1990. This project is backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Atul Srivastava, Prakash Belawadi and Mrinal Kulkarni in important roles.

