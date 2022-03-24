‘The Kashmir Files’ collection crosses Rs 200 cr-mark, beats 'Sooryavanshi'

The Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark to settle at Rs 200.13 crore as on Thursday. The film raked in Rs 10.03 crore on Wednesday, Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 12.40 crore on Monday, Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 19.15 crore on Friday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to Adarsh, the latest Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has crossed the lifetime box office collection of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama raked in Rs 196 crore in its lifetime box office business.

He tweeted, “The Kashmir Files crosses Rs 200 cr mark… Also crosses *lifetime biz* of Sooryavanshi.. Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]… [Week 2] Friday 19.15 crore; Saturday 24.80 crore; Sunday 26.20 crore; Monday 12.40 crore; Tuesday 10.25 crore; Wednesday 10.03 crore. Total: Rs 200.13 crore. India biz.”

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad City Police has warned people against using fake links of the film. Hyderabad City Police tweeted, “Some links will be sent to show the “movie” for free. Those who hopefully click will pass you valuable information into the hands of cyber criminals and empty your bank account. Do not be fooled into believing the lies of cyber criminals; do not empty your bank account.”

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files takes a look at the human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990, which eventually led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri himself under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

This film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar, Atul Srivastava and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles.

