The Kashmir Files creates history, crosses Rs 100 cr mark in 1 week

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been breaking records at the box office. In just a single week, the film has minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The Kashmir Files is still going strong with many Housefull shows across the country. The movie is expected to maintain its momentum in its second week of release as well.

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. The film was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. On its opening day, The Kashmir Files had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office. The film was only released in a limited number of theatres but has now expanded. Going into its second week, The Kashmir Files would be shown on over 4,000 screens, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Kashmir Files enters Rs 100 core club

Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Pushkarnath Pandit in The Kashmir Files, shared on Instagram that the film has managed to cross the Rs 100-mark at the worldwide box office in just seven days. According to Kher's post, the film has earned Rs 106.80 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week of release.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Our film #TheKashmirFiles is showing its TRUE Colours! HAPPY HOLI to all ! #Love #TruthWins #MagicOfCinema (sic)."

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

Also read: Centre should make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in all states: Chhattisgarh CM

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files' box office: Anupam Kher-starrer to soon enter Rs 100 crore club