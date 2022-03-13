The Kashmir Files movie declared tax-free in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Following Haryana, the governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday declared 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency of the 1990s.

In a tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said that the CM has decided to make the movie tax-free in the state.

In a tweet, Chouhan said that the movie is "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s" and needs to be watched by maximum people.

Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.



This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also declared tax exemption for the movie.

??????????????? ????????? ????? '?? ??????? ??????' ??????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? ??. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) March 13, 2022

Haryana was the first state to give tax exemption to the movie. On Friday, the state government had asked cinema theatres and multiplexes to not charge state GST from the customers on the tickets of the movie.

Meeting of the movie's team with PM Modi

The makers of The Kashmir Files, including director Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

PM Modi congratulated the movie's team and also appreciated the film.

Box office performance

The film, which finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles, has been doing well on the box office. Despite being released on a limited number of screens, it has managed to make a dent at the domestic box office.

The Kashmir Files managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday i.e. its second day of release. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore.

The film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files team meets PM Modi; thanks prime minister for appreciation

Also Read: The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's film mints Rs 8.50 crore