The Kashmir Files movie declared tax-free in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Following Haryana, the governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday declared 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free.
Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency of the 1990s.
In a tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said that the CM has decided to make the movie tax-free in the state.
??????????? ???? @ChouhanShivraj ?? #TheKashmirFiles ?? ????? ??? ????? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ?? ????? ?? ???????? ???? @vivekagnihotri ?? ???????? ???? @AbhishekOfficl ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????????? ?? ????— CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) March 13, 2022
In a tweet, Chouhan said that the movie is "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s" and needs to be watched by maximum people.
Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022
This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also declared tax exemption for the movie.
??????????????? ????????? ????? '?? ??????? ??????' ??????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? ??.— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) March 13, 2022
Haryana was the first state to give tax exemption to the movie. On Friday, the state government had asked cinema theatres and multiplexes to not charge state GST from the customers on the tickets of the movie.
??????????? ???? @mlkhattar ?? ????? #TheKashmirFiles ?? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/gey0UZlsL2— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) March 11, 2022
Meeting of the movie's team with PM Modi
The makers of The Kashmir Files, including director Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
PM Modi congratulated the movie's team and also appreciated the film.
Box office performance
The film, which finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles, has been doing well on the box office. Despite being released on a limited number of screens, it has managed to make a dent at the domestic box office.
The Kashmir Files managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday i.e. its second day of release. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore.
The film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.
