'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 10: Nolan's epic crosses ₹119 crore in India; global haul eyes ₹6200 crore!

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, delivering another strong performance on its second Sunday. The Hollywood epic experienced a healthy surge over Saturday's collections, capitalising on the weekend rush and positive word of mouth.

The film has now crossed the ₹119 crore mark in India net collections and remains one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases of the year. As it enters its second Monday, trade experts expect the film to witness the usual weekday decline while continuing its steady march toward the ₹130 crore milestone.

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The Odyssey box office collection

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected an estimated ₹11.45 crore net in India on Day 10, registering a slight increase from the ₹11.05 crore it earned on Day 9. The latest figures have pushed the film's total India net collection to ₹119.65 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately ₹142.86 crore. The strong second Sunday indicates that audiences continue to turn up for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic despite the film entering its second week in theatres. Globally, The Odyssey has continued its blockbuster run, grossing over $639 million worldwide, nearing the $650 million (₹6,200 crore) mark with strong performances in North America and international markets.

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English version continues to dominate

The English version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings on Sunday, collecting nearly ₹9.75 crore. The Hindi dubbed version added ₹1.40 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed around ₹0.10 crore and ₹0.20 crore, respectively. Premium formats such as IMAX and large-screen auditoriums continued to attract moviegoers, especially in metropolitan cities where Nolan's films traditionally enjoy a strong following.

Occupancy stays healthy across major cities

The film maintained healthy occupancy levels throughout Sunday, particularly in English-language screenings. Cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR reported strong footfalls, with evening and night shows performing the best. The sustained audience interest reflects the film's positive reviews, spectacular visuals and the popularity of Nolan's large-format cinematic experience.

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Day-wise India box office collection

The Odyssey opened with a strong ₹17.40 crore on its first day before collecting ₹22 crore on Day 2 and ₹21.90 crore on Day 3. After crossing ₹90.30 crore in its first week, the film added ₹6.85 crore on Day 8, ₹11.05 crore on Day 9 and ₹11.45 crore on Day 10, taking its overall India net collection to ₹119.65 crore.

ALSO READ: Going to watch The Odyssey? Read these 10 facts about Homer's epic before you enter the theatre

The Odyssey Day 11 prediction

With the weekend coming to an end, The Odyssey is expected to witness a normal Monday decline at the box office. Based on current trends and early estimates, the film is likely to earn between ₹5.5 crore and ₹7 crore net on Day 11. A collection in this range would still represent a solid hold for a Hollywood release in its second week, keeping the film on track for a strong weekday run. If audience momentum continues and premium-format occupancy remains steady, the film could comfortably cross the ₹125 crore mark within the next two days before aiming for ₹130 crore later in the week.