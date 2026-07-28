'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 11: Despite Monday blues, Christopher Nolan's epic film crosses ₹140 crore mark in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its successful run at the Indian box office, although the film witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on Day 11 (second Monday). After a strong second weekend, the Hollywood epic collected an estimated ₹4.6 crore net in India on Monday, taking its 11-day total to around ₹140.3 crore net across all languages.
The film had received a significant boost over its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday collections comfortably crossing the double-digit mark before settling into regular weekday trends. Despite the drop, The Odyssey remains one of the biggest Hollywood successes of 2026 in India and continues to attract audiences, especially in IMAX and premium large-format screens.