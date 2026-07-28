Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 11: Despite Monday blues, Christopher Nolan's epic film crosses ₹140 crore mark in India

'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 11: Despite Monday blues, Christopher Nolan's epic film crosses ₹140 crore mark in India

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton, the mythological epic is based on Homer's classic poem The Odyssey

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 10:14 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 11: Despite Monday blues, Christopher Nolan's epic film crosses ₹140 crore mark in IndiaDirector Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its successful run at the Indian box office, although the film witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on Day 11 (second Monday). After a strong second weekend, the Hollywood epic collected an estimated ₹4.6 crore net in India on Monday, taking its 11-day total to around ₹140.3 crore net across all languages.

Advertisement

The film had received a significant boost over its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday collections comfortably crossing the double-digit mark before settling into regular weekday trends. Despite the drop, The Odyssey remains one of the biggest Hollywood successes of 2026 in India and continues to attract audiences, especially in IMAX and premium large-format screens.

READ THIS: Top 10 highest-earning film directors and the movies that made them billion-dollar legends, Check full list here

Globally, The Odyssey continues its record-breaking theatrical run. After a sensational second weekend, Christopher Nolan's epic has grossed approximately $652 million worldwide in just two weeks, including around $286 million from North America and over $353 million from international markets. The film recorded Nolan's best-ever second weekend at the domestic box office, dropping just 30% from its opening weekend

Advertisement

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton, the mythological epic is based on Homer's classic poem The Odyssey. Nolan's visually ambitious storytelling and large-scale action sequences have earned widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

ALSO READ: 'Pather Panchali blew my mind': Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray's legacy, praises 'The Apu Trilogy'

With no major Hollywood release posing immediate competition and strong word of mouth continuing, The Odyssey is expected to maintain a steady run during the weekdays. Industry observers believe the film could comfortably cross the ₹150 crore net milestone in India if it sustains its current momentum over the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more