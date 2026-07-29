'The Odyssey' box office collection day 12: Christopher Nolan's epic maintains strong hold, crosses ₹6,600 crore worldwide

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The film completed its first week with ₹90.30 crore net, before maintaining strong momentum over the second weekend. Collections on the second Saturday and Sunday stood at ₹11.05 crore and ₹11.45 crore, respectively, helping offset the expected weekday slowdown. With ₹127.65 crore net already in the bank after 12 days, The Odyssey remains one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases of the year in India.

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Globally, The Odyssey has turned into an outright phenomenon. According to the latest box office figures, the film has earned an estimated ₹6,600 crore worldwide gross, including ₹152.40 crore from India and approximately ₹3,650 crore from overseas markets, making it Christopher Nolan's biggest global success to date. The film had already crossed $346 million (around ₹3310 crore) during its opening week, outperforming Oppenheimer's first-week worldwide haul and setting a new benchmark for the director.

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Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Samantha Morton, and others, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic and has been praised for its grand visuals, emotional storytelling, and breathtaking IMAX presentation.