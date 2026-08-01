'The Odyssey' box office collection day 15: Despite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storm, Christopher Nolan's epic sees growth in India

The Odyssey vs Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The Christopher Nolan-directed film saw a 14.5% growth in its daily India earnings on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The Odyssey made ₹90.30 crore in its first week, ₹44.95 crore in its second week, and ₹3.15 crore on its 15th day.

With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹138.40 crore, translating into total gross collections of ₹165.16 crore.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya film crosses ₹100 crore in India, ₹200 crore next?

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The film's English shows saw an overall occupancy of 33.04%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 50.44%. Chennai (69.3%), Kochi (48.3%), Bengaluru (41.5%), Hyderabad (28.3%), and Pune (28%) are among the top contributors to the film's steady occupancy levels.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actioner featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in leading roles, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within 2 days of its theatrical release. The film made ₹60.60 crore on its first Thursday and ₹49.35 crore on its first Friday, taking its total India net collection to ₹109.95 crore.

The film's English and Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 49.31% and 90%, respectively.

The Odyssey vs Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

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On Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day knocked The Odyssey out of the number one position by raking in over $170 million on its opening day, including $72-74.5 million from Thursday night previews.

The Odyssey, on the other hand, made around $10.2 million on its third Friday, taking its total worldwide collection to $727.9 million, according to a report by Deadline.