'The Odyssey' box office collection day 18: Can Christopher Nolan’s epic hit ₹200 cr as Spider-Man takes over India?

The Odyssey collected ₹ 5.65 crore on its third Sunday in India, taking its cumulative total to Rs 178.80 crore gross, according to Sacnilk. The film had already shown resilience on the third Saturday, when it added ₹5.80 crore, indicating that audience interest has not faded quickly after release.

The film’s third-week performance also shows a healthier-than-expected hold in metro markets and premium formats, which have remained its biggest strengths. English-language screenings continue to drive a large share of the business, helping the film sustain momentum despite the arrival of new releases.

MUST READ: 'The Odyssey' box office collection day 15: Despite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' storm, Christopher Nolan's epic sees growth in India

Close to a new milestone

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The latest available Sacnilk-linked update places The Odyssey at ₹149.96 crore net and Rs 178.80 crore gross in India after Day 17. That means the film is now closing in on the Rs 180 crore gross milestone domestically while also building toward a potentially bigger final lifetime total.

Earlier Sacnilk reports showed the film crossing ₹90.3 crore net in its first week and Rs 115.92 crore gross before continuing its climb in week two and beyond. The consistency of those numbers has made it one of the strongest Hollywood performers in India this year.

What drives the film

The film’s box office strength in India has been powered by a massive opening, sustained weekday earnings, and strong premium-format demand. Sacnilk’s opening-day report noted Rs 20.75 crore gross across all languages, with English screenings contributing the bulk of the business, surpassing the opening-day collections of the filmmaker's previous blockbuster Oppenheimer (17.50 crore gross) in the country.

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If this trend continues, The Odyssey could finish its India run comfortably above its current projections, especially if the coming weekdays remain steady.

READ MORE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 4: Marvel blockbuster crosses ₹300 crore gross, ₹256.20 crore net in India

Box office pressure ahead

The film’s next test is the growing impact of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has already shifted audience attention and premium-screen allocation in India. Marvel’s release has become the biggest challenge to The Odyssey’s momentum, even as Nolan’s film has already secured a blockbuster run and is likely to finish well above expectations.