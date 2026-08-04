'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹150 crore in India, is ₹200 crore next?

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Day 18 collection

With its ₹2 crore earnings on Day 18, The Odyssey's total India net collection reached ₹151.85 crore, while its India gross collection stood at ₹181.03 crore. The addition of ₹0.13 crore on Day 19 (early estimates) has pushed the gross total to approximately ₹181.2 crore, with final figures expected after the day's shows conclude.

Trade analysts note that while new releases have reduced the film's screen count, The Odyssey continues to attract moviegoers in IMAX and other premium formats, particularly in metro cities. Its consistent performance reflects Christopher Nolan's strong fan base and the film's positive word-of-mouth.

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Star cast and film

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is inspired by Homer's legendary Greek epic. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Elliot Page.

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Box office outlook

Although weekday collections have naturally slowed after an impressive theatrical run, The Odyssey remains one of Hollywood's biggest performers in India in 2026. With another weekend ahead and continued support from premium screens, the film is expected to add more to its already impressive box office total before concluding its theatrical journey.