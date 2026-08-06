'The Odyssey' box Office collection day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic holds strong against 'Spider-Man' storm, inches closer to ₹160 crore in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to display remarkable staying power at the Indian box office. Even after entering its third week, the Hollywood epic has maintained a steady run despite a reduction in screens and increased competition from Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film's loyal audience base and strong word-of-mouth have helped it sustain collections during the weekdays.
According to early trade estimates, The Odyssey collected around ₹1.14 crore (net) in India on Day 20 (Wednesday). With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to approximately ₹155.14 crore, while the India gross stands at nearly ₹184.95 crore. Final figures are expected to be revised once late-night shows are fully reported.