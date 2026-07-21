'The Odyssey' box office collection day 4: Christopher Nolan's epic eyes ₹100 crore in India; nears ₹2,700 crore globally

Monday blues are the box office's biggest villain — they've sunk many a blockbuster. But Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' isn't flinching. Despite a brutal 62% single-day collection drop, the epic is knocking on the ₹100 crore door in India, proof that its opening weekend fireworks were no fluke.

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The Odyssey India box office

The epic film, featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland in significant roles, minted ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, ₹22 crore on its first Saturday, ₹21.90 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹8.35 crore on its first Monday. With this, The Odyssey's total gross collection at the domestic box office stands at ₹83.14 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's shows on Monday saw an overall occupancy of 14.81%, with the night shows logging the highest occupancy at 18.44%. The Odyssey has set the record as Nolan's biggest opening day and highest overall launch in India to date.

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The Odyssey global box office

At the overseas box office, the film has raked in ₹1,400 crore, taking its total earnings to ₹2,700 crore.

In North America, the film made around $17 million on its first Monday, taking its 4-day total to $141 million. The film made $17.5 million in the UK, ~$10.8 million in Italy, $9.3 million in Australia, and $8.1 million in Germany. The film outperformed Christopher Nolan's previous releases, The Dark Knight ($249 million) and Oppenheimer ($180 million), to score the biggest worldwide opening of the director's career.

The Odyssey story, cast

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, the epic action-fantasy film follows the Greek king Odysseus as he faces off against monsters, gods, and fate during a perilos 10-year journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War.

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Besides Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the film features Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Charlize Theron, and John Leguizamo in significant roles. Lupita Nyong'o features in a dual role as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.