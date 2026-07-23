'The Odyssey' box office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹100 crore in India; mints ₹3,100 crore worldwide

The Odyssey, the epic film directed by Christopher Nolan, continues to have a blockbuster run at the box office ever since its theatrical release. Within 6 days of its release, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in India despite a drop of over 22 per cent in its daily business.

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How much has the film made in India so far?

The Odyssey made ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, ₹22 crore on its first Saturday, ₹21.90 crore on its first Sunday, ₹8 crore on its first Monday, ₹8.35 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹6.50 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹84.15 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

This translates into total domestic gross collections of ₹100.38 crore. The film's English version (₹66.55 crore) contributed a lion's share to its total India box office business. The film's Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions made ₹10.25 crore, ₹2.80 crore, and ₹4.55 crore, respectively, as of its sixth day.

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How much has The Odyssey raked in globally?

The Odyssey has made a total of $327.8 million worldwide (₹3,164.35 crore) as of its first Wednesday. The Christopher Nolan directorial enjoyed a noteworthy start overseas. The Odyssey debuted with $124.5 million from North America, according to Variety. With this, The Odyssey was only behind Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to become the third biggest domestic debut of the year.

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Furthermore, the film raked in $139.6 million across 73 overseas markets, taking its worldwide opening weekend to $264.1 million. The film surpassed Nolan's previous releases — The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey story, cast

Directed by Nolan, the film is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. The film follows the Greek king Odysseus as he faces a dangerous journey back home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Battling mythical creatures such as Calypso, he must fight to reclaim his family and his kingdom.

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo and Samantha Morton in significant roles.