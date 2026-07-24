'The Odyssey' box office collection week 1: Christopher Nolan's epic film tops 'Oppenheimer' globally; enters top 20-highest Hollywood grossers in India

Christopher Nolan just broke his own record — and he didn't even need a full week to do it. His latest epic, The Odyssey, has stormed past the worldwide box office numbers of Oppenheimer, his Oscar-winning biopic on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, in just seven days flat. The ticket counters haven't received the memo to slow down.

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DO CHECKOUT | 'The Odyssey' box office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹100 crore in India; mints ₹3,100 crore worldwide

The Odyssey worldwide box office earnings

The Odyssey has outdone Oppenheimer globally since its first weekend at the box office. In its first weekend, The Odyssey made $264.1 million at the global ticket counters. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, raked in $180 million during its first weekend, according to Variety.

Moreover, The Odyssey continues to dominate the North American box office. The film minted around $18.05 million (around ₹157 crore) on Wednesday, a decline of 16% from Tuesday's $21.4 million (roughly ₹186 crore). With this, the film's 6-day total in North America went up to $181.6 million (nearly ₹1,580 crore).

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This was Nolan's second-biggest Wednesday in North America, only behind The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight earned $18.3 million (roughly ₹159 crore) in 2008. It, however, has surpassed The Dark Knight Rises, which made $13.77 million (around ₹120 crore).

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The Odyssey India box office

Despite a decline of 5.4% in its daily domestic box office collections, the film made a total of nearly ₹108 crore in terms of gross earnings.

The film raked in ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, ₹22 crore on its first Saturday, ₹21.90 crore on its first Sunday, ₹8 crore on its first Monday, ₹8.35 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹6.50 crore on its first Wednesday, and ₹6.15 crore on its first Thursday.

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With this, the film's total net India collection reached ₹90.30 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. This translated into a total gross collection of ₹107.72 crore. The film's shows recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 17.36%, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 24%.

With this, The Odyssey has made it to the top 20-highest Hollywood grossers in India.

The Odyssey story, cast

Directed by Nolan, the film is a cinematic retelling of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey by Homer. The movie follows the arduous 10-year-long journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, trying to return home after the Trojan War. On his way back, he encounters mythical monsters, angry gods and attempts to reclaim his kingdom from arrogant suitors.

The film features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Himesh Patel, and Samantha Morton in significant roles.