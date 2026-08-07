'The Odyssey' Box Office Day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic struggles in India, is ₹200 crore now a far cry?

Released on July 17, The Odyssey enjoyed a strong opening week with ₹90.30 crore, followed by ₹44.95 crore in its second week. However, the pace has slowed considerably in Week 3, which has contributed ₹23.50 crore so far.

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Is ₹200 crore still achievable?

The numbers suggest that the milestone is becoming increasingly difficult. With the film currently at ₹158.75 crore net, it still needs over ₹41 crore to touch the ₹200 crore mark in India.

Given that the film is now collecting just above ₹2 crore a day and has entered its fourth weekend, a dramatic jump appears unlikely unless weekend footfalls witness an unexpected surge or the film benefits from sustained IMAX demand and limited competition.

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Despite the slowdown, The Odyssey has displayed remarkable staying power for a nearly three-hour historical fantasy. Premium-format screenings continue to contribute significantly, especially in English-speaking markets.

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Occupancy remains steady

On Day 21, the film was screened across 1,168 shows, with English accounting for the overwhelming majority of collections at around ₹2 crore. Cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR continued to report decent occupancy levels, indicating that the film still enjoys a loyal audience despite the natural weekday decline.

Global success tells a different story

While the domestic run is losing momentum, The Odyssey continues to dominate internationally. The film is closing in on the $1 billion worldwide milestone, reinforcing Christopher Nolan's global box office appeal even as its Indian theatrical run enters the final leg.