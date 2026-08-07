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'The Odyssey' Box Office Day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic struggles in India, is ₹200 crore now a far cry?

'The Odyssey' Box Office Day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic struggles in India, is ₹200 crore now a far cry?

Released on July 17, The Odyssey enjoyed a strong opening week with ₹90.30 crore, followed by ₹44.95 crore in its second week

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 11:30 AM IST
'The Odyssey' Box Office Day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic struggles in India, is ₹200 crore now a far cry?Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is beginning to show signs of slowing down at the Indian box office, raising questions over whether the ambitious epic can still reach the coveted ₹200 crore net milestone.

The Matt Damon-led fantasy adventure earned an estimated ₹2.15 crore net on Day 21 (third Thursday), registering an 8.5% drop from its Day 20 collection of ₹2.35 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to ₹158.75 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹189.21 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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Released on July 17, The Odyssey enjoyed a strong opening week with ₹90.30 crore, followed by ₹44.95 crore in its second week. However, the pace has slowed considerably in Week 3, which has contributed ₹23.50 crore so far.

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Is ₹200 crore still achievable?

The numbers suggest that the milestone is becoming increasingly difficult. With the film currently at ₹158.75 crore net, it still needs over ₹41 crore to touch the ₹200 crore mark in India.

Given that the film is now collecting just above ₹2 crore a day and has entered its fourth weekend, a dramatic jump appears unlikely unless weekend footfalls witness an unexpected surge or the film benefits from sustained IMAX demand and limited competition.

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Despite the slowdown, The Odyssey has displayed remarkable staying power for a nearly three-hour historical fantasy. Premium-format screenings continue to contribute significantly, especially in English-speaking markets.

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Occupancy remains steady

On Day 21, the film was screened across 1,168 shows, with English accounting for the overwhelming majority of collections at around ₹2 crore. Cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR continued to report decent occupancy levels, indicating that the film still enjoys a loyal audience despite the natural weekday decline.

Global success tells a different story

While the domestic run is losing momentum, The Odyssey continues to dominate internationally. The film is closing in on the $1 billion worldwide milestone, reinforcing Christopher Nolan's global box office appeal even as its Indian theatrical run enters the final leg.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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