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'The Odyssey' box office prediction day 1: Christopher Nolan-directorial to top ₹20 crore in India

'The Odyssey' box office prediction day 1: Christopher Nolan-directorial to top ₹20 crore in India

Heavy demand for IMAX and other premium formats has positioned it among the biggest Hollywood debuts in the market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 2:54 PM IST
'The Odyssey' box office prediction day 1: Christopher Nolan-directorial to top ₹20 crore in IndiaThe final three days of advance sales, along with spot bookings on release day, could push the opening higher if the current trend continues.
SUMMARY
  • Advance sales have reached about ₹7.50 crore gross with days remaining
  • IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats are drawing especially strong demand
  • Standard multiplex bookings are also picking up, adding to pre-release momentum

The excitement around Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is building quickly ahead of its July 17 release, with the film set for a strong start at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the epic is firmly on track for a ₹20 crore-plus India gross opening day, driven by heavy bookings and strong interest from moviegoers.

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With three days still left before release, The Odyssey has already sold tickets worth about ₹7.50 crore gross for its opening day, including block seats. The film is expected to post one of the biggest Hollywood openings ever in India, with current trends putting it in a strong position to cross ₹20 crore gross and giving it a realistic chance of opening at ₹25 crore gross.

The booking figures reflect particularly strong demand for premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX and other premium large-format screens. At the same time, bookings in standard multiplex formats are also picking up, adding to the momentum ahead of release.

In most theatres, tickets for The Odyssey are priced at ₹1,000 and above. In Delhi-NCR, the most expensive tickets are priced between ₹2,100 and ₹2,400.

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The most expensive ticket so far for the film is ₹3,100 at PVR Icon in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium. The tickets have already sold out for the opening weekend, according to a report in Koimoi. 

Premium ticket prices, a wide release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and Christopher Nolan's loyal audience in the country are expected to support strong occupancy across India. The final three days of advance sales, along with spot bookings on release day, could push the opening higher if the current trend continues.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic The Odyssey. The film follows Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and dangerous journey. Just like the epic, the film will also comprise his encounters with mythical beings, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens and the nymph Calypso. 

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Led by an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, The Odyssey is Nolan's adaptation of Homer's Greek epic. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 14, 2026 2:54 PM IST
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