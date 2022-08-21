Thiruchitrambalam Box Office: Dhanush's film mints Rs 38 cr globally on Day 2, expected to shatter multiple records

Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil-language family drama film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ has managed to collect Rs 38 crore at the worldwide box-office on Day 2 of its release. Mithran R Jawahar-directed film, which was released in over 600 theatres worldwide, minted Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

According to media reports, the movie is seeing a growth in advanced bookings for the long weekend and with experts’ positive reviews 'Thiruchitrambalam' is also likely to become Dhanush's highest-grossing film. The film has been doing well in the Southern circuit and is expected to shatter multiple box office records, say experts.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, in a tweet, said: “Post-pandemic, while most thought "Big Budget Theatrical Spectacle" was the sure-fire way to attract audience, a simple feel-good movie #Thiruchitrambalam is bucking the trend and attracting big audience nos to theatres. Good for the Theatrical Business Overall..”

In Tamil Nadu, the film has remained strong since its release. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, 'Thiruchitrambalam' has collected Rs 9.52 crore on Day 1, Rs 8.79 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.24 crore on Day 3 at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie’s total collection in the state is Rs 28.55 crore.

In terms of the India collection, the movie on its release day minted Rs 9.52 crore and earned Rs 8.79 crore on Day 2. Dhanush and Nithya Menen's performances in the movie have been praised by both critics and fans alike.

Apart from Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Thiruchitrambalam also features Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj.

In the movie, Dhanush plays the titular character of ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, who is a delivery boy. The trailer shows Dhanush enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather. However, the relationship between him and his father, who is also a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

Thiruchitrambalam is Dhanush's first theatrical release since Karnan (2021) as Jagame Thandhiram (2021), Atrangi Re (2021), Maaran (2022) and The Gray Man directly released on OTT platforms.