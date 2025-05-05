'Thudarum' box office collection day 10: Mohanlal's film nears ₹75 crore in India, eyes Empuraan's lifetime biz

Thudarum, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's latest film after L2: Empuraan, has neared the ₹75 crore mark within 10 days of its release in India. Thudarum raked in ₹51.4 crore in its first week and went on to collect ₹5.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹6.2 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹8 crore on its second Sunday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this, the film's total collection stood at around ₹71 crore as of Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Malayalam shows logged an overall occupancy of 81.46 per cent, with its morning shows having an occupancy of 69.67 per cent. Thudarum's afternoon, evening, and night shows logged an occupancy of 86.98 per cent, 88.72 per cent, and 80.48 per cent, respectively.

During its second weekend, the film held its own at the domestic box office despite new releases like Suriya's Retro, Nani's HIT 3, and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. At the worldwide box office, Thudarum has crossed ₹150 crore in terms of gross collections in less than 10 days.

At the end of its 10th day, Thudarum is likely to become the 4th highest Malayalam grosser worldwide after L2: Empuraan (₹246 crore), Manjummel Boys (₹241 crore), and 2018 (₹180 crore).

Advertisement

The movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. "What a movie!! Mohanlal gives us an amazing performance again! Supporting cast is great, especially the villain and got plenty of surprise cameos. 8/10," a user wrote on Reddit.

"This movie delivered what I was expecting from Empuraan. Tharun Moorthy, you absolute genius. And Prakash Varma, who played the main villain needs a special mention. Must watch in theatres," yet another user said.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film focuses on a humble taxi driver who loses his treasured possession -- an aging Ambassador car -- and how far he is wiling to go for what he holds dear.

Thudarum has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 and a rating of 9.4/10 on BookMyShow. Besides Mohanlal, the film features Shobhana, Prakash Varma, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Bharathiraja in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on April 25 in Malayalam and Telugu.