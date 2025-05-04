Thudarum gives Mohanlal his second ₹100 cr+ film in 2025, a first in Malayalam box-office history

Mohanlal’s Thudarum continues its strong run at the box office, collecting ₹13.85 crore net in India over its opening Friday and Saturday. By Day 9, the film had earned ₹62.88 crore net domestically and touched ₹119.8 crore worldwide—a clear indication of its sustained momentum.

In Kerala, where Mohanlal remains unmatched in pull and presence, the film grossed ₹47 crore within just seven days. This places Thudarum within striking distance of overtaking the all-time state records held by 2018 (₹89 crore) and L2: Empuraan (₹87 crore), both of which also featured Mohanlal in the lead.

The film achieved the ₹100 crore global milestone in just six days, making it one of the fastest Malayalam films to do so. It has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Lucifer (₹128 crore) and currently stands as the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film globally.

Domestically, Thudarum still needs around ₹37 crore to enter the ₹100 crore India net club. With collections slowing slightly in the second weekend, the next few weeks will be crucial to see whether it can sustain enough to reach that mark.

This performance cements 2025 as a standout year for Mohanlal, who earlier delivered the massive L2: Empuraan (₹264.9 crore worldwide). He is now the only Malayalam actor with two ₹100 crore+ grossers in a single year, and four ₹50 crore+ films in Kerala alone.

Despite competing releases from other languages, Thudarum has maintained steady footfall in Kerala, underlining Mohanlal’s box office consistency and the strength of his recent comeback that began with Neru in 2023.