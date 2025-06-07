'Thug Life' box office collection day 2: Negative WOM comes into play! Kamal Haasan's film sees massive fall on Friday

Kamal Haasan's latest release Thug Life has seen a drastic fall in its second-day box office collections across India. The film made ₹15.5 crore on its first day and around ₹7.50 crore on its second day, a fall of 54 per cent in its daily business.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stood at ₹23 crore in India. The film's Tamil version logged an overall 31.41 per cent on Friday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 45.99 per cent.

Its Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 14.17 per cent, with afternoon shows recording the highest occupancy at 15.04 per cent. Thug Life's Hindi version recorded an abysmally low occupancy of 6.48 per cent on the same day, with its night shows having the highest occupancy at 11.51 per cent.

Whether Kamal Haasan's film can be saved over the weekend or not remains to be seen. Thug Life opened to mostly negative reviews from critics and filmgoers alike.

"The film is extremely verbose, which may not appeal to everyone. As the story veers into the second half, this becomes a huge issue with the film. With an already generic screenplay, we have characters speak borderline cringe dialogue that brings down one’s excitement," India Today said in its review.

Besides poor reviews, Thug Life's box office run has also been dented by the ban in Karnataka due to a statement by Kamal Haasan during a promotional event. “Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil," Haasan said at the event.

This remark offended Kannadigas and triggered strong reactions from several pro-Kannada groups. Since Haasan refused to apologise for his statement, the movie was banned in the southern state.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is centred around mafia king Sakthivel, who rescues a young boy, Amaran, during a police shootout and raises him as his own.

In addition to Kamal Haasan, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in significant roles.

Thug Life released in theatres worldwide on June 5, ahead of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.