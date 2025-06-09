'Thug Life' box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan's latest film falls further on Sunday, Dulquer Salmaan fans say 'DQ dodged a missile'

Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life has had it rough at the domestic ticket counters ever since its theatrical release. The film opened at ₹15.5 crore on its first Thursday at the Indian box office.

Thug Life further went on to make ₹7.15 crore on its first Friday, ₹7.75 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹6.50 crore on its first Sunday at the domestic box office. With this, the film's total earnings stand at ₹36.90 crore in India so far, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged very low occupancy across its shows on Sunday. The film's Tamil shows had an overall 32.25% occupancy on Sunday, with evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 39.43%.

Thug Life's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 14.92%, with afternoon shows recording the highest occupancy at 16.87%. The film's Hindi shows had a dismal occupancy of 8.21%, with afternoon shows logging the highest occupancy at 9.19%.

At the worldwide box office, Thug Life has not reached the ₹100 crore mark yet. As of its first 3 days, the film could make only ₹62.1 crore at the global ticket counters.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's fans have complimented the actor for his decision to exit Thug Life. Dulquer was initially offered the film, but he rejected the offer at the time and was trolled for the same.

"DQ dodged a missile," a user wrote on Reddit. "Bruh let’s be honest DQ might looked even more stylish and nailed the role," another user commented.

"Nah DQ would have nailed the role," a third user said. Instead of Thug Life, Dulquer Salmaan chose to act in the Telugu film Lucky Baskhar. Lucky Baskhar was a blockbuster at the box office as it raked in ₹113.64 crore worldwide.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film focuses on gang leader Sakthivel who adopts Amaran after a gang war, but years later, Sakthivel's survival from an assassination attempt sparks doubts.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 5 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.