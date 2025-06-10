'Thug Life' box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan's film crawls past ₹40 crore in India. Is the gangster drama headed towards disaster verdict?

Thug Life, the gangster drama featuring Kamal Haasan in the leading role, has had a dismal run at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film saw a fall of around 50% in its daily collections on its first Monday.

Thug Life opened at ₹15.5 crore on its first Thursday. The film further went on to earn ₹7.15 crore on its first Friday, ₹7.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹6.5 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹3.25 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total India earnings stood at ₹40.15 crore as of its fifth day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. After a subpar weekend, the film's shows logged low occupancy on Monday.

Thug Life's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 18.05% on Monday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 20.57%. The film's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 14.25%, whereas its Hindi shows recorded an overall occupancy of 5.09% on the same day.

At the worldwide box office, the film has snailpaced through the ₹75 crore mark within 4 days of its release. The film is likely to finish under ₹100 crore gross at the global box office, Sacnilk reported.

Despite generating some hype with decent to good pre-sales, Thug Life has not been able to create the desired impact at the box office. The film was rejected by the audience due to poor reviews, with Google ratings for the movie being under 3 out of 10 and IMDb ratings below 5.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is centered around gang leader Sakthivel who adopts Amaran after a gang war and raises him as his own but years later, an assassination attempt sparks doubts.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film features Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj in significant roles.

Thug Life was released in theatres on June 5, a day ahead of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.