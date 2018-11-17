Thugs of Hindostan Box Office collection Day 9: Aamir Khan-starrer continues to lose steam in its second week

Going into the second week, Thugs of Hindostan saw its box office collection suffer yet another major fall. Reports suggest that the Yash Raj Films' period action drama recorded over 50 per cent decline in business on Friday as compared to Thursday.

The film with, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, made it to Rs 50 crore on its opening day, becoming the biggest opening in Bollywood for this year, but has been on a continuous slide since then. On Friday, Thugs of Hindostan managed to earn only Rs 1.25 crore, against Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, according to a report by Box Office India.

This takes the overall box office collection of Thugs of Hindostan to Rs 135.50 crore. At this pace, earning back its estimated budget of Rs 300 crore remains a long shot, and the film might struggle to even reach Rs 150 crore-mark.

Released a day after Diwali, bring the never-before-seen pair of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together to the silver screen, and the hype around the Thugs of Hindostan helped the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial to manage a huge opening, but the film has failed to impress the critics or the audience.