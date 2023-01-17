Thunivu vs Varisu box office collection Day 6: Ajith-starrer enters profit zone; Vijay's movie draws a blank

Thala Ajith-starrer Thunivu, a high intensity bank heist thriller, has entered the profit zone and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan hailed it as the first profitable venture of the year, thus emerging as the winner of the Pongal clash between Thunivu and Vijay-starrer Varisu.

Vijayabalan tweeted, “Thunivu enters PROFIT zone. FIRST profitable venture of the year.” According to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thunivu worked at the box office because of overwhelmingly positive word of mouth and reviews.

Bala added that fast pacing is another plus point as it adds to the film’s repeat value for both Ajith Kumar’s ardent fans as well as the neutral audience. He also said that while the first half of the film is strictly for fans, its second half caters to the family audience while keeping its slick visuals keeping the movie engaging.

Going ahead, Vijayabalan stated that Thalapathy Vijay’s family drama Varisu failed to break even in multiple markets despite crossing Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. But what has clicked with the fans so far?

According to Ramesh Bala, what made Varisu work with Thalapathy Vijay fans is that it is a family entertainer with a mix of comedy, dance, songs, emotions, and action. Bala further pointed out that Thalapathy Vijay also shone with his comedic sequences, mannerisms, dance and mass appeal. Other advantages include a huge star cast, S Thaman’s music, and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance.

Tweets from general public suggested Varisu could have gone to next level if director Vamshi Paidipally stepped out of his comfort zone like what was seen in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

Thunivu cast, budget, ratings

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor, the film focuses on a mysterious mastermind and his team who form a plan and commit bank heist to find the people’s looted money. Made at a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the film stars Thala Ajith, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

While the film has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10, it has an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Varisu cast, budget, ratings

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action drama focuses on Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden demise of his father. Made at a budget of around Rs 280 crore, the mass entertainer features Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Jayasudha in significant roles.

The latest Thalapathy Vijay flick has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10 and an audience score of 72 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also read: Thunivu vs Varisu box office collection day 5: Ajith’s heist flick crosses Rs 75-cr milestone in TN, leaves Vijay's movie behind

Also read: Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi-starrer is Sankranthi winner, mints money in US

Also watch: RRR’s road to Oscars 2023: What Rajamouli's film won so far

Also watch: ‘SSMB28’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Dasara’, ‘Bhola Shankar’ and other upcoming Telugu films on OTT