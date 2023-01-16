Thunivu vs Varisu box office collection day 6: Ajith’s heist flick crosses Rs 75-cr milestone in Tamil Nadu, Vijay's movie lags

Thala Ajith-starrer bank heist actioner Thunivu has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, including Rs 75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s family drama Varisu reached Rs 50-crore milestome at the Tamil Nadu box office, leaving Ajith as the winner of this much-awaited mega Pongal clash. However, Varisu has beaten Beast’s lifetime collection in the UK , a development that was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a tweet.

Bala tweeted, “Thunivu has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the India box office.” The Ajith Kumar-starrer has crossed Rs 79.94 crore whereas Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has collected Rs 51.61 crore in Tamil Nadu within 5 days of release, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

According to tweets, general audience is preferring the Hollywood-like slick visuals in Thunivu as compared to the beaten-to-death plot of Varisu.

#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. January 16, 2023 #Thunivu TN Box Office

CROSSES ₹75 cr milestone mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 24.59 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 14.32 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 12.06 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.12 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.85 cr

Total - ₹ 79.94 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023 #Varisu TN Box Office



FINALLY the film crossed ₹50 cr mark in the 5th day.



Day 1 - ₹ 19.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.75 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.11 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 7.24 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.08 cr

Total - ₹ 51.61 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also wrote that Ajith Kumar is clearly dominating the box office clash against Vijay as Thunivu is reporting housefull shows everywhere. Vijayabalan tweeted, “Thunivu reporting HOUSEFULL shows everywhere. Ajith Kumar is clearly DOMINATING this clash against Vijay.”

#Thunivu reporting HOUSEFULL shows everywhere. That too on BIG screens in TN.#AjithKumar is clearly DOMINATING this clash against #Vijay. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 15, 2023

Varisu, on the other hand, has beaten the record of Thalapathy Vijay’s previous release Beast in the UK and has also raked in quite the moolah in North America. The film has grossed over $1 million in North America so far. Varisu was also the only Indian movie to rank in the top 10 in New Zealand for January 12-15 weekend.

Thunivu story, cast, rating

The H Vinoth directorial focuses on a mysterious mastermind and his team who plan to commit a bank heist with the aim to find people’s money looted by the corporate. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, John Kokken, GM Sundar, Mahanadi Shankar, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. While the film has a 7/10 rating on IMDb, it has an audience score of 77 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Varisu plot, actors, rating

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial focuses on Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes when his father dies unexpectedly. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Khushbu in significant roles. While it has an IMDb rating of 7/10, Varisu commands an audience score of 75 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

