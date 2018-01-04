Tiger Zinda Hain Box Office Collection Day 13: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's movie makes Rs 286.46 crore

True to its name, Tiger is still alive and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie is still going strong. Although it still has not reached the Rs 300 crore mark, the upcoming weekend will be more than enough to make up for the slowdown. As expected before its release, Tiger Zinda Hai opened pretty big on Friday. On its first day itself, it had earned Rs 34.10 crore and proceeded to mark the highest single-day earning of any Salman Khan movie on Sunday with Rs 45.53 crore.

As mentioned by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 5.84 crore on Wednesday. Collections were marred by the agitation in Maharashtra.

#TigerZindaHai is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: 286.46 cr. India biz... #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018

With Wednesday's collection, Tiger Zinda Hai has made Rs 286.64 crore in India.

Tiger Zinda Hai also created a record by becoming the highest grossing movie in Fiji, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Tiger Zinda Hai has already emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. It is also expected to surpass Salman Khan's highest grossing movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. With 12 movies, the superstar has already emerged as the Bollywood actor with the highest number of movies in the Rs 100 crore club.

Ali Abbas Khan's movie is a sequel of Kabir Khan's blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger and is the second instalment of the Tiger series. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprise their roles of ISI agent Zoya and RAW agent Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger Zinda Hai has received positive reviews both from critics and audiences. Katrina Kaif has been applauded for her action sequences and Sajjad Delafrooz has been unanimously praised for his portrayal of the bad guy Abu Usman.

Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around the lives of Tiger and Zoya, who are married and settled now. In an unforeseen turn of events they are set to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been abducted by a terrorist group in Iraq. The movie stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad, along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.