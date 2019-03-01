Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's movie inches towards Rs 100 crore

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The total earnings of the film has reached Rs 94.55 crore after the film made a business of Rs 6.50 crore on Day 7.

Even though the film hasn't got particularly great reviews, the film is likely to soon break the record of Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy which has made Rs 127.10 crore at the box office since its release on February 14

Luka Chuppi and Son Chiriya, the two films that released today, will now compete with Total Dhamaal.

#TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: 94.55 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

In the first weekend, Total Dhamaal made a business of Rs 62.4 crore. On Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6, the film earned Rs 9.85 crore, Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 7.05 crore, respectively.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series. The first film Dhamaal released in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011. Total Dhamaal is made on a budget of approximately Rs 105 crore.

The movie is studded with a huge star cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri. Additionally, this movie also sees Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit working together after an eighteen-year gap. They had previously collaborated in the 2001 film Lajja, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Mangal Murti Films and Pen India Limited have co-produced the movie.

Also read: Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 88 crore

Also read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection: Despite mixed reviews, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film earns 16.50 crore